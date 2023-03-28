Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

