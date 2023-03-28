Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 18,714 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,714 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

TFC stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

