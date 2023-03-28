Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PSP opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

