Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 898 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.