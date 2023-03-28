Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 46,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,779 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 329,651 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in UiPath by 22.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UiPath by 204.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,446 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

UiPath Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at UiPath

PATH opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,920. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.