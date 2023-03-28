Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $687.62 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

