Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Mar 28th, 2023

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRTGet Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 463,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 55,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

