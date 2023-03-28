Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 463,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 55,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

