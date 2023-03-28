Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $266.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.17. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $274.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

