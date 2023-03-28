Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 151.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

FISV stock opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

