Five Oceans Advisors Has $905,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -365.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

