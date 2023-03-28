Five Oceans Advisors Has $905,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -365.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
