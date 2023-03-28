Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.