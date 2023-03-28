Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -365.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
