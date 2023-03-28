Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

