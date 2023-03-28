Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $7.19 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $276.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.09.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

