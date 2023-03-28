Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Insider Activity

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.