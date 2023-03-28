Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.
Insider Activity
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
HOG stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.
Harley-Davidson Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.