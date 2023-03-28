Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $941.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

