Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,119,000 after buying an additional 214,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after buying an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 155,484 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.