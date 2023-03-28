Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,261 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.19. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

