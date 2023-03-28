Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $13,464,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

