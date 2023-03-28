Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.35. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

