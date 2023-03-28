Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 1,294 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $165,217.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 299 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25.

On Monday, February 27th, Cary Baker sold 5,202 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $664,399.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.54, for a total transaction of $602,700.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Cary Baker sold 404 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $48,710.28.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Impinj by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 226,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

