Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPLV stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

