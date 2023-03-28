iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

AOK stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $37.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $764.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

