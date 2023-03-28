iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Position Cut by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

