iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.