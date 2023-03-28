iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.