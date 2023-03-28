iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Boosted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

