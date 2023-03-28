iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 494,952 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after buying an additional 250,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.