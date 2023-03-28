JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Bank of America

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

JOANN stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.38. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

