Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

K opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

