Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

ACN opened at $273.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.00. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

