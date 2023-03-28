Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

LLY opened at $334.60 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.