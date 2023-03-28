M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,584 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in M.D.C. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 34,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,670,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

