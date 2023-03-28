Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 265.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

