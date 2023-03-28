Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,556 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

