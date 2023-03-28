Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $221.73 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.