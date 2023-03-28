Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

