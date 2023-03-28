Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 20,208 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,231,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after acquiring an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 302,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.28 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $97.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

