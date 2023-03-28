Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 33,672 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

