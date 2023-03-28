Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 4,494 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $14,530,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $269.64 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

