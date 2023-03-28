Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 49,774 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

