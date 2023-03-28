Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 56,735 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

