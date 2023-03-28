Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 7,414 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,548.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,347 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.