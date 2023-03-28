Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 68,468 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

