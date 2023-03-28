Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.