Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $314.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,248.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.97 and its 200 day moving average is $280.92. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $326.74.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.82.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.