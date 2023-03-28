Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,761 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ZM stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 214.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

