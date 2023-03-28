Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 1,034 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Markel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,232.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,325.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,269.44. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

