Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 1,034 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Markel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Markel Stock Performance
Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,232.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,325.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,269.44. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Markel
In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markel (MKL)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.