Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 16,161 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,265 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.32.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

