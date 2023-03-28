Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 20,383 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $92.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

